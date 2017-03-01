UNIVERSITY OF VICTORIA – Masters of Global Business Program Information Booth & Session

Join us to explore the opportunities our MGB program offers you. Wednesday, March 15 Starting at 10am-2pm
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/university-victoria-%E2%80%93-masters-global-...
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, March 1, 2017 - 09:00 to Wednesday, March 15, 2017 - 14:00

Upcoming Events

Enterprise Luncheon - Information Session

Thu, Mar 2, 2017 - 12:05 PM

Please join Enterprise Rent-A-Car for a FREE Networking lunch on Thursday March 2, 2017.  We are...

Yoga for Mental Wellness

Fri, Mar 3, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Join us through this guided yoga practice designed to enhacen emotional wellness. No yoga experience is necessary and all...

Stepping Up

Fri, Mar 3, 2017 - 5:30 PM

Stepping Up is a peer facilitated program aimed to promote awareness and prevention strategies in the area of relationship...

Vector Information Booth

Mon, Mar 6, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Come join Vector to discuss their employment opportunities March 6, 2017.  Starting at 10am until 2pm.  They will...

Connection & Support: Finding Common Ground

Thu, Mar 9, 2017 - 1:40 PM

Members learn together that they are not alone in how they’re feeling. Support each other, explore patterns, develop greater...

Yoga for Mental Wellness

Fri, Mar 10, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Join us through this guided yoga practice designed to enhacen emotional wellness. No yoga experience is necessary and all...

More Events...