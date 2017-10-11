Get Social With Us

Follow us on social media to stay up to date with events, news and information throughout the year.
URL: 
https://www.facebook.com/cesuleth/
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, October 11, 2017 - 11:45 to Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 11:45

Upcoming Events

Run, Walk, Talk

Tue, Sep 26, 2017 - 8:00 AM

Introducing for the first time ever Run, Walk, Talk. Bringing together the campus community to promote wellness through...

Add Your Voice to the University of Lethbridge's Sexual Violence Policy & Procedures

Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - 1:00 AM

We invite community members to Add Their Voice to this development & consultation process in anyway that is meaningful...

Sexual Violence Awareness Week

Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - 9:30 AM

The Sexual Violence Awareness week includes sessions where you can Add Your Voice to the Sexual Violence Policy &...

Let's Get Consensual: Consent Workshop

Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - 11:00 AM

Some of the topics that folks can expect to engage in will include: consent (what it is, why it’s required, how to...

More Events...