Fri, Mar 17, 2017 - 10:00 AM
Join us through this guided yoga practice designed to enhacen emotional wellness. No yoga experience is necessary and all...
Mon, Mar 27, 2017 - 10:00 AM
Mon, Apr 3, 2017 - 10:00 AM
Come check out Vector Marketing on April 3, 2017. They will be located in the 1st Choice Saving Centre for Sport and...
©2017 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.