CES Mailing List

Stay in the know when it comes to career options and information sessions relevant to your major. Sign up today.
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/ross/ces/student-signup-email-list
Display Dates: 
Monday, April 24, 2017 - 13:30 to Thursday, May 24, 2018 - 00:00

Upcoming Events

1st Responder to Sexual Abuse and Assault Training

Thu, Apr 27, 2017 - 9:00 AM

This 2 day workshop will provide participants with education and skill development in the following areas:Definitions, myths...

More Events...