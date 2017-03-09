This information will only be used for the purpose of volunteer recruitment for the Career & Co-op Services Career Fair. By filling out this form, you give our office expressed permission to email you information regarding volunteering at the University of Lethbridge.
We are currently recruiting Team Leaders and Assistants for the following roles:
- Hospitality Crew
- Equipment Loading/Unloading Crew
- Parking Crew
- Registration/Volunteer Crew
- Event Set-up/Take-down Crew
- Shuttle Drivers (Must be at least 21 years of age)
- Promotions (prior to the Career Fair)
Team Leaders who are chosen will be asked to work for long shifts and will be required to meet for brief planning sessions or as needed. Assignments are made on the basis of skills & experience & availability. For more details regarding the position descriptions, please contact ces.volunteers@uleth.ca.
Efforts will be made to place you in your desired position according to skill and experience level; preferred roles cannot be guaranteed. More details regarding the position details, please contact ces.volunteers@uleth.ca
Examples: Poster distribution, assembling Career Fair materials, volunteer recruitment/promotion
Enter any dates/times you have available to volunteer outside of Career Fair
Check all that apply, please note, we request a minimum of 2.5 hours of volunteer time.