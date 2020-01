Students can choose to live on campus, off campus or with a homestay family.

If you choose to live on campus, you will need to apply directly through Housing Services at their website: http://www.uleth.ca/housing. Please note: Only students attending September to April are eligible to live on campus. If you are here for only one semester, you must live off-campus.



If you choose to live off campus, the Education Abroad Coordinator will find the most suitable accommodation for you and arrange to pay a housing deposit on your behalf before you arrive. We will pay a deposit equal to one month's rent. You will be responsible for paying this money to the International Programs Office within one week of accepting the room selected for you.

If you choose to live with a homestay family, please visit http://www.uleth.ca/international/content/uleth-homestay for information.



Please fill out all of the following questions regardless of your choice to live on or off campus. Also, please note that if you choose to live on campus, your roommate must be the same gender as you. If you choose to live off campus, you will be placed with other exchange students and/or Canadian students.