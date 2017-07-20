Welcome back

Former head coach Neil Langevin and the most decorated Pronghorn women's rugby player, Ashley Steacy will lead the University of Lethbridge Pronghorn women's rugby program for the 2017-18 season
URL: 
http://gohorns.ca/news/2017/7/17/womens-rugby-langevin-and-steacy-to-lead-pronghorn-rugby.aspx
Display Dates: 
Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 15:30 to Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Habits and Habitats

Fri, Jun 9, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Habits and Habitats June 9 – August 25, 2017 Helen...

ᐃᓄᐃᑦ

Thu, Jun 15, 2017 - 9:00 AM

ᐃᓄᐃᑦ June 15 – August 24, 2017 Main GalleryInuit works...

Fine Arts @ Fifty

Sat, Jun 24, 2017 - 9:00 AM

An eclectic exhibition, Fine Arts @ Fifty, uses a...

Thank You to All Who Helped with the 2017 Be(e) Amazing Race!

Tue, Jul 4, 2017 - 11:14 AM

The Wellness Committee would like to thank all who...

NEW COURSE: NAS 3850 C, Language Policy and Planning for Indigenous Communities

Tue, Jul 4, 2017 - 11:36 AM

Course Description Many North American Indigenous...

More Events...