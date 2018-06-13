Unparalleled bequest

The University of Lethbridge Art Gallery unveils a gift of more than 1,000 works of art valued between $4 and $5 million from the estate of Dr. Margaret (Marmie) Perkins Hess (DFA ’04)
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/largest-gift-cultural-properties-university-lethbridge-history-given-dr-margaret-marmie
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 11:00 to Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 16:45

