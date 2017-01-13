U of L song debut

John Wort Hannam gave the first public performance of Let It Shine On at Founders' Day Weekend
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/shining-light-lyrics-let-it-shine
Display Dates: 
Friday, January 13, 2017 - 14:15 to Monday, February 13, 2017 - 14:15

Upcoming Events

Library Brown Bag Series

Thu, Jan 7, 2016 - 12:00 PM

The University Library is proud to once again offer...

Residence has a room for you this January

Sun, Jan 1, 2017 - 9:10 AM

WE HAVE UNITS AVAILABLE ON CAMPUS! It’s not too...

50

Fri, Jan 6, 2017 - 9:00 AM

50 (art + people = x)January 6 – February 17,...

How Meat Changed Sex: Intimacy with Animals After Industrial Reproduction

Fri, Jan 6, 2017 - 11:33 AM

Dr. Gabe Rosenberg from Duke University will be giving...

Youth as Infrastructure: 4-H and the Intimate State in Rural America

Fri, Jan 6, 2017 - 7:00 PM

Dr. Gabe Rosenberg from Duke University will be giving...

ShopTalk - Managing Groups and Group Assignments in Moodle

Mon, Jan 9, 2017 - 12:00 PM

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a...

More Events...