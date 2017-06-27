Tragic loss

The University of Lethbridge is mourning the sudden passing of Pronghorns women's rugby coach Ric Suggitt
URL: 
http://gohorns.ca/news/2017/6/27/womens-rugby-pronghorn-athletics-mourns-the-sudden-passing-of-head-coach-ric-suggitt.aspx
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 15:45 to Monday, July 3, 2017 - 15:45

