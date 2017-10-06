Thankful for scholarships

Allison Farfus (BSc ’17) says scholarships were key to helping maximize her undergraduate experience and making medical school a reality
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/future-student/allison-farfus
Display Dates: 
Friday, October 6, 2017 - 11:15 to Friday, October 13, 2017 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Reclaiming Your Sole SHOE DRIVE

Tue, Aug 22, 2017 - 11:29 AM

This local SHOE DRIVE is collecting used runners for...

Liquid Being

Thu, Sep 14, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Liquid BeingSeptember 14 – October 28, 2017 Main...

Up in the Air

Thu, Sep 14, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Up in the AirSeptember 14 – October 20, 2017 Helen...

Modern Languages Film Series Fall 2017: Let's Eat!

Thu, Sep 14, 2017 - 4:30 PM

Here is the line-up of international films for this...

WE HAVE ROOMS AVAILABLE ON CAMPUS

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 9:55 AM

It's not too late to move into residence.  Drop...

More Events...