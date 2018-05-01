Teaching Development Fund

Application due October 15th.
Teaching Development Fund
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/teachingcentre/teaching-development-fund
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 - 08:00 to Wednesday, August 1, 2018 - 08:00

Upcoming Events

Spark 2018 Teaching Symposium

Mon, Apr 9, 2018 - 2:18 PM

What is Spark?The goal of the event is to connect with all instructors from across multiple departments and faculties to...

More Events...