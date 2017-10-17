Teaching is an Art and Learning is a Science

Room: L1170A Time: 2:30 4:30 PM Refreshments will be served. All faculty encouraged to attend.
ShopTalk - Flipping the Classroom

Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - 12:00 PM

This Shop Talk will focus on Flipping the Classroom - making podcasts for students.  This same one hour...

Open Access Week at the University of Lethbridge

Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Find out more about Open Access, Open Education, Open Data, and Open ULeth Scholarship during Open Access Week, October 23-...

OPUS: Open ULeth Scholarship, our Open Access Digital Repository

Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Come find out about OPUS – learn about the University of Lethbridge’s open access digital repository, what it is, how to use...

How to Start an Open Access Journal

Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - 3:00 PM

Open access journals are the future of scholarship. Join us for a discussion about how to start up and run an open access...

ShopTalk - Open Educational Practices

Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - 9:00 AM

This Shop Talk will focus on Open Educational Practices.  This same one hour session will be held on Tuesday, October...

ShopTalk - Open Educational Practices

Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - 12:00 PM

This Shop Talk will focus on Open Educational Practices.  This same one hour session will be held on Tuesday, October...

