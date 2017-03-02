Talking About Teaching - THE SOCIAL MEDIA IMPACT

March 17th | L1170A | 2:30 - 4:30 PM
Talking About Teaching - The Social Media Impact
Display Dates: 
Thursday, March 2, 2017 - 09:30 to Friday, March 17, 2017 - 18:30

Upcoming Events

ShopTalk - Managing Groups and Group Assignments in Moodle

Mon, Jan 9, 2017 - 12:00 PM

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a specific topic. Questions are very much welcomed at these sessions. All...

Grad Assistant Teaching Workshop – “Assessment: Marking & Grading”

Tue, Mar 7, 2017 - 3:00 PM

Workshop activities address creating and understanding scoring guides and rubrics, and their practical application to...

ShopTalk - Creating Effective Podcasts (Flipping the Class)

Wed, Mar 8, 2017 - 12:00 PM

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a specific topic. Questions are very much welcomed at these sessions. All...

Grad Assistant Teaching Workshop – “Assessment: Marking & Grading”

Wed, Mar 8, 2017 - 3:00 PM

Workshop activities address creating and understanding scoring guides and rubrics, and their practical application to...

ShopTalk - OER: Repositories and Licensing

Wed, Mar 15, 2017 - 12:00 PM

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a specific topic. Questions are very much welcomed at these sessions. All...

ShopTalk - Creating and Using Rubrics and Scoring Guides

Wed, Mar 22, 2017 - 12:00 PM

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a specific topic. Questions are very much welcomed at these sessions. All...

More Events...