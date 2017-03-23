Spark 2017 Teaching Symposium - RSVP Today

The symposium will take place in Markin Hall on April 27th and 28th. Please RSVP your attendance by April 21st. Click here to RSVP
RSVP for Spark 2017 Teaching Symposium
URL: 
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/spark-uofl-2017
Display Dates: 
Thursday, March 23, 2017 - 13:45 to Friday, April 21, 2017 - 14:30

Upcoming Events

ShopTalk - Managing Groups and Group Assignments in Moodle

Mon, Jan 9, 2017 - 12:00 PM

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a specific topic. Questions are very much welcomed at these sessions. All...

ShopTalk - Creating a Course Syllabus

Wed, Apr 5, 2017 - 12:00 PM

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a specific topic. Questions are very much welcomed at these sessions. All...

ShopTalk - How to Modify an OER

Wed, Apr 12, 2017 - 12:00 PM

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a specific topic. Questions are very much welcomed at these sessions. All...

Spark 2017 Teaching Symposium

Thu, Apr 27, 2017 - 8:45 AM

What is Spark?The goal of the event is to connect with all instructors from across multiple departments and faculties to...

More Events...