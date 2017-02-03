SPARK 2017 Call for Proposals

Deadline for proposals is Friday, March 10th at 4 PM.
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/teachingcentre/spark-teaching-symposium
Display Dates: 
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 10:15 to Friday, March 10, 2017 - 10:30

