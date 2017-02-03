Mon, Jan 9, 2017 - 12:00 PM
ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a specific topic. Questions are very much welcomed at these sessions. All...
Wed, Feb 8, 2017 - 12:00 PM
Wed, Feb 15, 2017 - 12:00 PM
Wed, Mar 1, 2017 - 12:00 PM
Wed, Mar 8, 2017 - 12:00 PM
Wed, Mar 15, 2017 - 12:00 PM
©2017 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.