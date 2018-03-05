Tue, Mar 6, 2018 - 9:00 AM
This Shop Talk will focus on Open Education. This same one hour session will be held on Tuesday, March 6th @ 9AM and...
Wed, Mar 7, 2018 - 1:00 PM
This Shop Talk will focus on Open Education. This same one hour session will be held on Tuesday, March 6th...
Fri, Mar 9, 2018 - 2:30 PM
Open Educational Resources: The Wise and HowThis event will be a panel discussion with faculty members who have adopted...
Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 9:00 AM
This Shop Talk will focus on Creating, Editing & Using Video in Moodle. This same one hour session will be held on...
Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 1:00 PM
In this session of ShopTalks we will cover all aspects of video production for the classroom. We will cover the basics of...
Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 9:00 AM
This Shop Talk will focus on Using Discussion Forums in Moodle. This same one hour session will be held on Tuesday,...
