RSVP for the 2018 Spark Teaching Symposium by April 23

April 30 and May 1 | Markin Hall Atrium | Keynote Speaker - Dr. Leroy Little Bear
RSVP for Spark 2018 by April 23
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/teachingcentre/spark-teaching-symposium
Display Dates: 
Monday, March 5, 2018 - 07:45 to Monday, April 23, 2018 - 14:45

