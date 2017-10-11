Open Access Learning Resource Fund

Apply for up to $5000 to create your own Learning Resources.
http://www.uleth.ca/teachingcentre/open-access-learning-resource-fund
Wednesday, October 11, 2017 - 10:00 to Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 10:00

ShopTalk - What comes after iClicker

Wed, Oct 11, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Shop Talks are hands on workshops that explore a specific topic. These topics may be pedagogical or technical and are...

ShopTalk - Flipping the Classroom

Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - 9:00 AM

This Shop Talk will focus on Flipping the Classroom - making podcasts for students.  This same one hour session...

Open Access Week at the University of Lethbridge

Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Find out more about Open Access, Open Education, and Open Data, and Open ULeth Scholarship during Open Access Week, October...

ShopTalk - Open Educational Practices

Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - 9:00 AM

This Shop Talk will focus on Open Educational Practices.  This same one hour session will be held on Tuesday, October...

