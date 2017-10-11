Wed, Oct 11, 2017 - 12:00 PM
Shop Talks are hands on workshops that explore a specific topic. These topics may be pedagogical or technical and are...
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - 9:00 AM
This Shop Talk will focus on Flipping the Classroom - making podcasts for students. This same one hour session...
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - 12:00 PM
This Shop Talk will focus on Flipping the Classroom - making podcasts for students. This same one hour...
Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - 9:00 AM
Find out more about Open Access, Open Education, and Open Data, and Open ULeth Scholarship during Open Access Week, October...
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - 9:00 AM
This Shop Talk will focus on Open Educational Practices. This same one hour session will be held on Tuesday, October...
Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - 12:00 PM
©2017 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.