A Light on Teaching Magazine - New Issue Available

Read it today. http://www.uleth.ca/teachingcentre/teaching-centre-magazine
A Light on Teaching Magazine - 50 Years of Teaching
http://www.uleth.ca/teachingcentre/teaching-centre-magazine
Friday, September 29, 2017 - 12:15 to Sunday, October 15, 2017 - 23:15

A New Approach to the typology of polysynthesis, with special reference to Algonquian

Mon, Oct 2, 2017 - 2:00 AM

 As Fortescue (1994: 2600) says: “The term ‘polysynthetic’ is loosely used to describe languages with complex...

ShopTalk - Student Engagement Strategies & Active Learning

Tue, Oct 3, 2017 - 9:00 AM

This Shop Talk will focus on Student Engagement Strategies & Active Learning.  This same one hour session will be...

ShopTalk - What comes after iClicker

Tue, Oct 10, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Shop Talks are hands on workshops that explore a specific topic. These topics may be pedagogical or technical and are...

ShopTalk - Flipping the Classroom

Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - 9:00 AM

This Shop Talk will focus on Flipping the Classroom - making podcasts for students.  This same one hour session...

