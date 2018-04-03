Wed, Apr 4, 2018 - 1:00 PM
This Shop Talk will focus on Getting Your Gradebook Ready for Submission. This same one hour session will be held...
©2018 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.