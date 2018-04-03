A Light on Teaching Magazine - Call for Articles

Deadline is June 8th. See website for details.
A Light on Teaching - Call for Articles
URL: 
http://ww.uleth.ca/teachingcentre/teaching-centre-magazine
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 10:45 to Friday, June 8, 2018 - 18:45

Upcoming Events

Shoptalk - Getting Your Gradebook Ready for Submission

Wed, Apr 4, 2018 - 1:00 PM

This Shop Talk will focus on Getting Your Gradebook Ready for Submission.  This same one hour session will be held...

More Events...