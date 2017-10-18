Flipping the classroom – making podcasts for students

Open Educational Practices
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/filter/405
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, October 18, 2017 - 13:30 to Wednesday, October 25, 2017 - 13:30

Upcoming Events

Shop Talks - Getting started with Moodle – it's not so scary

Wed, Sep 27, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Shop Talks are hands on workshops that explore a specific topic. These topics may be pedagogical or technical and are...

Grad Workshop - Assessment: Marking and Grading

Wed, Sep 27, 2017 - 4:00 PM

Plan to attend one of these upcoming Graduate Teaching Development Program workshops on Assessment: Marking...

Grad Workshop - Assessement: Marking and Grading

Thu, Sep 28, 2017 - 4:30 PM

Plan to attend one of these upcoming Graduate Teaching Development Program workshops on Assessment: Marking...

Talking About Teaching - Small Scale Classroom Research

Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - 2:30 AM

Have you ever wondered about starting a research project around your teaching? Do you wonder what questions to ask? Do you...

A New Approach to the typology of polysynthesis, with special reference to Algonquian

Mon, Oct 2, 2017 - 2:00 AM

 As Fortescue (1994: 2600) says: “The term ‘polysynthetic’ is loosely used to describe languages with complex...

ShopTalk - Student Engagement Strategies & Active Learning

Tue, Oct 3, 2017 - 9:00 AM

This Shop Talk will focus on Student Engagement Strategies & Active Learning.  This same one hour session will be...

More Events...