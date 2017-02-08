ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a specific topic. Questions are very much welcomed at these sessions. All...

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a specific topic. Questions are very much welcomed at these sessions. All...

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a specific topic. Questions are very much welcomed at these sessions. All...

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a specific topic. Questions are very much welcomed at these sessions. All...

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a specific topic. Questions are very much welcomed at these sessions. All...