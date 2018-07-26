Study to explore micronutrient treatment for ADHD in children

Dr. Brenda Leung leads the Lethbridge site of the collaborative study—the first of its kind in North America
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/u-l-researcher-exploring-micronutrient-treatment-adhd-children#.W1oD-n4nbwk
Display Dates: 
Thursday, July 26, 2018 - 11:15 to Monday, August 6, 2018 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

“The influence of inter-trial behaviour on decision making"

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 10:00 AM

The Gruber Lab features a public presentation &...

"Spatial information encoding across multiple neocortical regions"

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 3:00 PM

CCBN Summer Speaker Series Presenter: Ingrid De...

RNA Day

Wed, Aug 1, 2018 - 10:00 AM

Join the Alberta RNA Research and Training Institute...

"Your Mind is an Attraction Machine"

Thu, Aug 2, 2018 - 3:00 PM

CCBN Summer Speaker Series Presenter: Dr. Javid Sadr...

MUMA SOMA Exhibition

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 8:30 AM

The University of Lethbridge Department of Art...

Sanay 2018 - Presentation Skills Workshop

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 9:30 AM

A two-day training workshop on presentation skills for...

More Events...