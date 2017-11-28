Student-athletes

For the second year in a row, Pronghorn athletes set a new standard for the program as 74 student-athletes achieved Academic All-Canadian status
http://gohorns.ca/news/2017/11/22/general-pronghorn-athletes-set-a-new-standard-again-for-academic-excellence.aspx?path=general
