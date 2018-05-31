Spring 2018 Convocation

The University of Lethbridge celebrates the accomplishments of its 2018 Spring graduating class
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/convocation/
Display Dates: 
Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 08:00 to Friday, June 1, 2018 - 17:00

Upcoming Events

SACPA Session - Do Hutterite Colony Farmers have Advantageous Tax Status?

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 12:00 PM

The Southern Alberta Council on Public Affairs ( SACPA...

Culture Vulture: BUILD

Sat, Jun 2, 2018 - 11:00 AM

Culture Vulture: BUILD June 2, 2018, 11 am – 4 pm Main...

New Voices of Spring

Sat, Jun 2, 2018 - 7:00 PM

New Voices of Spring Concert in aid of Syrian refugees...

Dept of Chem & Bchm Guest Speaker - Pedro Fenandes

Mon, Jun 4, 2018 - 4:00 PM

  The Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry...

Calgary: Dhillon School of Business Leadership & Innovation Speaker Series Presents: Mark Brand

Mon, Jun 4, 2018 - 5:30 PM

Monday, June 4, 2018 5:30 p.m. - Networking reception...

Author Talk: Suzette Mayr

Thu, Jun 7, 2018 - 7:00 PM

Lethbridge Public Library will be hosting Dr. Suzette...

More Events...