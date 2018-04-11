A show of support

In support of the Hirsche, Boulet, Pronghorns and Humboldt Broncos hockey families, please wear your favourite jersey on Thursday, Apr. 12 — no matter the colour or team. We join communities across Canada taking part in Jersey Day.
URL: 
https://www.facebook.com/events/343548639500104/
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, April 11, 2018 - 11:30 to Thursday, April 12, 2018 - 23:45

