Shortlisted

The University of Lethbridge’s soon-to-be-completed Science and Academic Building, the centerpiece of the Destination Project, has been shortlisted as a finalist for an award at the World Architecture Festival 2018
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/science-and-academic-building-shortlisted-world-architecture-festival-award
Display Dates: 
Thursday, June 28, 2018 - 15:00 to Friday, July 6, 2018 - 16:45

