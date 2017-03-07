Shining student

Trishell Provost shares her uLethbridge experience and encourages others to "never give up on your dreams"
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/future-student/trishell-provost
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, March 7, 2017 - 11:45 to Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

Library Brown Bag Series

Tue, Feb 2, 2016 - 12:00 PM

The University Library is proud to once again offer...

ShopTalk - Managing Groups and Group Assignments in Moodle

Mon, Jan 9, 2017 - 12:00 PM

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a...

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Take a break with a mini massage!

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 10:00 AM

 Lethbridge College Massage Therapy Students are...

Modern Languages Speaker Series

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Please note: Dr. FangFang Li's scheduled presentation...

Ursula Johnson: Mi’kwite’tmn (Do You Remember)

Thu, Jan 19, 2017 - 4:00 PM

Ursula Johnson: Mi’kwite’tmn (Do You Remember) January...

More Events...