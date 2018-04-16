Share knowledge to create change

Motivated to contribute to social progress and promote greater acceptance, PhD candidates Lanna Petterson (BSc ’12, MSc ’15) and Scott Semenyna (MSc ’16) are researching the evolutionary origins and social implications of same sex attraction
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/future-student/graduate-studies/lanna-petterson-and-scott-semenyna
Display Dates: 
Monday, April 16, 2018 - 11:15 to Monday, April 23, 2018 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

Spark 2018 Teaching Symposium

Mon, Apr 9, 2018 - 2:18 PM

What is Spark?The goal of the event is to connect with...

Fentanyl/Opioid Information and Naloxone Training Sessions

Mon, Apr 9, 2018 - 2:41 PM

Fentanyl/Opioid Information and Naloxone Training...

Wellness Lunch & Learn - Let's Talk Cannabis

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 11:35 AM

Join us on Wednesday, April 18th from 12 - 1 PM in AH...

Therapy Dogs Returning to Library: Nightly from April 16 to 18!

Sun, Apr 15, 2018 - 7:00 PM

The therapy dogs are back and just in time for exams!...

RIM Month Weekly Challenge #3: Online Scavenger Hunt

Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 1:30 AM

Celebrate Records and Information Management (RIM)...

Annual Department of Art Open House and Awards Ceremony

Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 10:00 AM

Students Join Forces for Year End ExhibitionThe...

More Events...