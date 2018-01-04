Second half

Goaltender Garret Hughson and the Pronghorns men's hockey team will look to continue their winning ways as the second half of the Canada West regular season begins this weekend against the U of S Huskies
URL: 
http://gohorns.ca/news/2018/1/3/mens-hockey-hockey-m-pronghorns-open-new-year-hosting-3rd-ranked-huskies.aspx
Display Dates: 
Thursday, January 4, 2018 - 11:45 to Saturday, January 6, 2018 - 23:00

