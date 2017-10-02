Season opener

The Department of Drama opens its 2017-2018 Mainstage season with Ubu Roi by Alfred Jarry, translated by Barbara Wright, Oct. 3-7 in the University Theatre
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/drama-mainstage-ubu-roi-alfred-jarry#.WdKwr4prxm9
Monday, October 2, 2017 - 15:30 to Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 23:00

