Science on display

A group of former staff and faculty members and current faculty members has generously donated a periodic table to be displayed in the new science and academic building
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/eye-popping-donation-epitomizes-science-displa...
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 15:45 to Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

Library Brown Bag Series

Tue, Feb 2, 2016 - 12:00 PM

The University Library is proud to once again offer...

50 (art + people = x)

Fri, Jan 6, 2017 - 9:00 AM

50 (art + people = x) January 6 – February 17, 2017...

ShopTalk - Managing Groups and Group Assignments in Moodle

Mon, Jan 9, 2017 - 12:00 PM

ShopTalks are one hour sessions dedicated to a...

I-CYS Symposium - At The Intersections of Childhood 2017

Thu, Jan 12, 2017 - 8:56 AM

I-CYS Symposium - At The Intersections of Childhood...

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Take a break with a mini massage! - CANCELLED

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Due to unforseen circumstances, this session has had...

More Events...