Scholarship support

The annual Scholarship Dinner, set for Friday, Apr. 13, 2018 at the Coast Lethbridge Hotel & Conference Centre, raises funds for Dhillon School of Business student scholarships
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/dhillon-school-business-2018-scholarship-dinner
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 13:30 to Friday, April 6, 2018 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

Modern Languages Film Series, Film 5: The Young and the Damned

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 4:30 PM

Crime! Film 5: Los olvidados [The Young and the Damned...

Notice of Motion: 2018 UPASS Referendum

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 9:00 AM

WHAT IS THE UPASS?The Universal Transit Pass (UPass)...

Pop-Up Art Studio for Students

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 10:00 AM

Want to create? Love making art for fun or self-care?...

Symposium on global issues and debates on migration and development

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 11:00 AM

This is a class activity open to the public.Students...

Health Sciences/Fulbright-Palix Lunch & Learn

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 12:00 PM

The Faculty of Health Sciences is pleased to present...

Shoptalk - Evaluating Your Online Course

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 1:00 PM

This Shop Talk will focus on Evaluating Your...

More Events...