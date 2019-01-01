Skip to main content
Search form
ulethbridge.ca
U of L Retired Faculty Association
Search
The Bridge
Moodle
Email:
Students
|
Staff
Academic Calendar
University Directory
Web Tools
Faculties & Schools
Calgary Campus
Campus Map
Graduate Viewbook (PDF)
Undergrad Viewbook (PDF)
Apply Now
University of Lethbridge Logo
University of Lethbridge Logo
U of L Retired Faculty Association
Toggle navigation
About
Toggle Dropdown
Constitution & Bylaws
History of U of L
History of ULRFA
Benefits & Services
Toggle Dropdown
General Benefits
Library Services
Parking
Personal Development
Physical Fitness
Technology Discounts
Obituaries
Toggle Dropdown
Submit Obituary
Membership
Links
Toggle Dropdown
Members' Websites and Blogs
Department Histories
U of L Publications
Write Your Own Obituary
Lectures online iTunesU
Government of Canada Services for Seniors
College and University Retiree Association of Canada
U of L Timeline
Contact
Toggle Dropdown
Executive Committee
U of L Retired Faculty Association
U of L Retired Faculty Association - Annual General Meeting
U of L Retired Faculty Association - Annual General Meeting
Sep
27
U of L Retired Faculty Association - Annual General Meeting
ULRFA AGM
11:30 AM
Bavaru Lethbridge (Old Fire Hall)