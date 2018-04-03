Researching Canada's history

Ashley Henrickson (left) and Danica Renke have each won a 2017 Government of Canada history award
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/two-u-l-students-win-significant-history-awards#.WsPf1cgh3wk
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 15:30 to Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

RIM Month Weekly Challenge #1: Online Scavenger Hunt

Tue, Apr 3, 2018 - 1:30 AM

April is Records and Information Management (RIM)...

Wellness Wednesday

Wed, Apr 4, 2018 - 10:00 AM

Stop by Anderson Hall every other Wednesday to learn...

ART NOW - Wanda Nanibush Speaks April 4th, 2018 at Noon in the Recital Hall

Wed, Apr 4, 2018 - 12:00 PM

Wanda Nanibush is the inaugural Curator, Indigenous...

Shoptalk - Getting Your Gradebook Ready for Submission

Wed, Apr 4, 2018 - 1:00 PM

This Shop Talk will focus on Getting Your...

Modern Languages Film Series, Spring 2018: Crime!

Wed, Apr 4, 2018 - 4:30 PM

Come out and join us for free films from around the...

New Media Film Series presents: The Red Turtle

Wed, Apr 4, 2018 - 7:00 PM

The Red Turtle (France & Japan / Michaël...

More Events...