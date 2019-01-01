Skip to main content
Search form
ulethbridge.ca
Research
Search
The Bridge
Moodle
Email:
Students
|
Staff
Academic Calendar
University Directory
Web Tools
Faculties & Schools
Calgary Campus
Campus Map
Graduate Viewbook (PDF)
Undergrad Viewbook (PDF)
Apply Now
University of Lethbridge Logo
University of Lethbridge Logo
Research
Toggle navigation
Researchers
Toggle Dropdown
Research Proposal Form (RPF)
Get Funding
Got Funding?
Contract Research
UNIWeb
Opportunities at the U of L
Postdoctoral Researchers
Upcoming Events
Research Committees
Grant Application & UNIWeb Tutorials
Postdoctoral Affairs
Toggle Dropdown
Postdoctoral Policy
Appointment Process
Extension Process
Health Benefit Coverage
Campus Services
Postdoctoral Fellows Association
Postdoctoral Scholar Opportunities
Students
Toggle Dropdown
Student Funding
Student Research Positions
AGILITY
Graduate Students and Postdoc Researchers
Upcoming events
Industry
Toggle Dropdown
The UILO Process
Seek Applied Funding
Forms & Templates
Business Opportunities for Industry
Commercialization Service
Entrepreneurship
About Us
UILO N.O.W.
Research Ethics & Animal Care Services
Toggle Dropdown
Release of Funds
Research Ethics
Animal Care Services
Source
Toggle Dropdown
Take Two Speaker Series
Celebrating Research
Upcoming Events
Competition Results
Contact Us
Research
Keiko McCreary
Keiko McCreary
Animal Research Ethics Officer
Contact
403-332-4433
keiko.mccreary2@uleth.ca
Personal website