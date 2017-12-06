Remembering

Recognizing a day in remebrance of the 14 female engineering students who were murdered at l'École Polytechnique de Montréal on December 6, 1989 by an act of gender-based violence
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/sexual-violence/awareness-activities
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 -
10:45 to 23:45

