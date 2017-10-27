Rankings jump

The University of Lethbridge continues to trend up in the ranking of the country’s top research universities, according to the latest Research InfoSource annual Research Universities of the Year rankings list
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/university-lethbridge-jumps-second-research-infosource-rankings-leads-graduate-student
Display Dates: 
Friday, October 27, 2017 - 09:30 to Friday, November 3, 2017 - 09:30

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Liquid Being

Thu, Sep 14, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Liquid BeingSeptember 14 – October 28, 2017 Main...

Modern Languages Film Series Fall 2017: Let's Eat!

Thu, Sep 14, 2017 - 4:30 PM

Here is the line-up of international films for this...

WE HAVE ROOMS AVAILABLE ON CAMPUS

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 9:55 AM

It's not too late to move into residence.  Drop...

Run, Walk, Talk

Tue, Sep 26, 2017 - 8:00 AM

Introducing for the first time ever Run, Walk, Talk....

Portable Fire Extinguisher Training

Tue, Sep 26, 2017 - 2:00 PM

Come join Campus Safety and the Lethbridge Fire...

More Events...