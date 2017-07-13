Prized designer

Keegan Herperger, winner of the 2017 Joyce and Ron Sakamoto Prize for Research in Digital Audio Arts, plans to design an analog oscillator with functional eurorack modules and enough tweaks that it constitutes an original design
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/herperger-using-sakamoto-research-prize-design-and-produce-analog-oscillator
Display Dates: 
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 14:30 to Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Summer BBQ

Tue, May 16, 2017 - 11:00 AM

Come join us tuesday and thursdays for our summer BBQ...

Habits and Habitats

Fri, Jun 9, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Habits and Habitats June 9 – August 25, 2017 Helen...

ᐃᓄᐃᑦ

Thu, Jun 15, 2017 - 9:00 AM

ᐃᓄᐃᑦ June 15 – August 24, 2017 Main GalleryInuit works...

Fine Arts @ Fifty

Sat, Jun 24, 2017 - 9:00 AM

An eclectic exhibition, Fine Arts @ Fifty, uses a...

Thank You to All Who Helped with the 2017 Be(e) Amazing Race!

Tue, Jul 4, 2017 - 11:14 AM

The Wellness Committee would like to thank all who...

More Events...