A personal story

Dr. Jo-Anne Fiske's PUBlic Professor presentation features her personal reminiscences as a daughter of a Canadian veteran of the Great War
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/public-professor-talk-very-personal-story-fiske
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 12:00 to Sunday, October 29, 2017 - 18:00

