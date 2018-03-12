Open doors

U of L in Calgary or Edmonton | Undergraduate Viewbook | Graduate Viewbook | Donate Now
Wed, Feb 14, 2018 - 8:00 AM
AT THE INTERSECTIONS OF CHILDHOOD: YOUTH &...
Thu, Feb 15, 2018 - 4:30 PM
Come out and join us for free films from around the...
Mon, Feb 19, 2018 - 2:40 PM
Meryl McMaster: Confluence January 18 – March 15,...
Tue, Feb 20, 2018 - 9:35 AM
Are you a single student working in Lethbridge or...
Tue, Feb 27, 2018 - 12:15 PM
The ULSU Office is buzzing with new ideas and we ...
Wed, Feb 28, 2018 - 10:00 AM
University Of Lethbridge students, staff and faculty...
©2018 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.