Meeting of the Minds

The Graduate Students' Association (GSA) is pleased to invite students, faculty, staff and community members to the 12th Annual Meeting of the Minds Inter-Disciplinary Conference on Saturday in the Markin Hall Atrium
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/12th-annual-meeting-minds-inter-disciplinary-conference
Display Dates: 
Monday, March 19, 2018 - 10:45 to Saturday, March 24, 2018 - 18:00

