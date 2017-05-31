Medal winners

The Spring 2017 Convocation class is led by a group of outstanding students who are recognized with medals for their academic achievements
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/medal-winners-be-celebrated-2017-spring-convocation
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 14:30 to Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Jennifer Wanner | Second Nature

Fri, Feb 24, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Jennifer Wanner | Second Nature February 24 – June 2,...

Looking Back / Looking Forward

Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - 4:00 PM

Looking Back Looking Forward March 16 – June 9, 2017...

Congratulations UofL Grads!

Wed, Apr 5, 2017 - 9:49 AM

Looking to stay on campus for convocation weekend? The...

IIKAAKIIMAAT - FNMI Art at the Trianon Gallery

Sat, Apr 29, 2017 - 9:00 PM

The Trianon gallery presentsIIKAAKIIMAAT - A Group...

Important Finance Downtime Information

Tue, May 9, 2017 - 4:03 PM

With the upcoming Banner and Bridge downtime, there...

More Events...