Master's student earns prestigious research grant

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Come join us tuesday and thursdays for our summer BBQ...

Habits and Habitats June 9 – August 25, 2017 Helen...

ᐃᓄᐃᑦ June 15 – August 24, 2017 Main GalleryInuit works...

An eclectic exhibition, Fine Arts @ Fifty, uses a...