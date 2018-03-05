Congratulations to our UofL team: Laura Blezy, Jessica Jones, Rachel Podrasky and Jordanna Nicolson (alternate who was unable to attend the competition) and Coaches: Kelly Williams-Whitt and Adam Letourneau. Thank you for representing our school so well!!! HRC West is the first business case competition in western Canada dedicated entirely to Human Resources. It was started in 2015 and participation has steadily grown. This year it was hosted by CPHR Alberta and SAIT. Sixteen teams competed, coming from across the western Canada, Manitoba to BC.