Visit our Other Campuses

UofL wins 1st place at HRC West Case Competition

Congratulations to our UofL team: Laura Blezy, Jessica Jones, Rachel Podrasky and Jordanna Nicolson (alternate who was unable to attend the competition) and Coaches: Kelly Williams-Whitt and Adam Letourneau. Thank you for representing our school so well!!! HRC West is the first business case competition in western Canada dedicated entirely to Human Resources. It was started in 2015 and participation has steadily grown. This year it was hosted by CPHR Alberta and SAIT. Sixteen teams competed, coming from across the western Canada, Manitoba to BC.
HRC West Team photo
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/management/uofl-wins-1st-place-hrc-west-case-competition
Display Dates: 
Monday, March 5, 2018 - 13:30 to Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 13:30

Upcoming Events

AGI Nobleford Information Booth

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 8:00 AM

AGI Nobleford manufactures aeration equipment, smooth wall storage bins and low temperature heaters. AGI Nobleford's brands...

Canada Law from Abroad - Information Session

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 5:00 PM

Attend our presentation to hear about the different options available to you with a UK law degree and visit with our UK...

RBC Family & Small Business

Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 9:00 AM

Students and community members come together to learn from innovators and entrepreneurs who are leading change within...

More Events...