Visit our Other Campuses

Tuesday, March 7th, 2017

Complimentary Tickets Available Courtesy of the Management Student Professional Development Program
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/management/greatness-leadership-conference
Display Dates: 
Monday, February 6, 2017 - 12:30 to Friday, March 3, 2017 - 12:30

Upcoming Events

AGILITY Innovation Summit: The Future of Food

Thu, Feb 9, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Food is the next big frontier, fertile ground for disruption and innovation in technology, business and social...

Connection & Support: Finding Common Ground

Thu, Feb 9, 2017 - 1:40 PM

Members learn together that they are not alone in how they’re feeling. Support each other, explore patterns, develop greater...

Enterprise Holdings Information Booth

Tue, Feb 14, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Visit Enterprise Holdings at their infomation booth in the 1st Choice Savings Centre for Sport & WellnessTuesday...

Women's Circle

Wed, Feb 15, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Gather with us in Sacred Space February 15, March 8, March 22 and April 5from 6:30 to 8:30 pmat the Campus Women's...

#BrighterBecause Campaign

Wed, Mar 1, 2017 - 11:00 AM

AGILITY, Career Bridge, Career & Counselling Services, and UVolunteer are hosting #BrighterBecause to...

Enterprise Luncheon - Information Session

Thu, Mar 2, 2017 - 12:05 PM

Please join Enterprise Rent-A-Car for a FREE Networking lunch on Thursday March 2, 2017.  We are...

More Events...