Supply Chain Industry Evening

March 23rd - Network with supply chain professionals, faculty, and students.
http://www.uleth.ca/management/studentPD/events
Tuesday, February 28, 2017 - 14:45 to Thursday, March 23, 2017 - 14:45

Upcoming Events

Women's Circle

Wed, Feb 15, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Gather with us in Sacred Space February 15, March 8, March 22 and April 5from 6:30 to 8:30 pmat the Campus Women's...

Will You Vote for Sex Positive Resources?

Mon, Feb 27, 2017 - 9:00 AM

The Campus Women’s Center is running a levy increase campaign that will be a part of the Spring 2017 online ULSU Election....

#BrighterBecause Campaign

Wed, Mar 1, 2017 - 11:00 AM

AGILITY, Career Bridge, Career & Counselling Services, and UVolunteer are hosting #BrighterBecause to...

Enterprise Luncheon - Information Session

Thu, Mar 2, 2017 - 12:05 PM

Please join Enterprise Rent-A-Car for a FREE Networking lunch on Thursday March 2, 2017.  We are...

Yoga for Mental Wellness

Fri, Mar 3, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Join us through this guided yoga practice designed to enhacen emotional wellness. No yoga experience is necessary and all...

Stepping Up

Fri, Mar 3, 2017 - 5:30 PM

Stepping Up is a peer facilitated program aimed to promote awareness and prevention strategies in the area of relationship...

