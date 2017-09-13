Visit our Other Campuses

School of Graduate Studies Open House

September 30th
http://www.uleth.ca/management/school-graduate-studies-open-house
Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 09:45 to Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 12:45

Upcoming Events

MNP Info Session

Wed, Sep 6, 2017 - 11:44 AM

Come to AH100 to meet with MNP representatives September 18, 2017 - 6:00p.m-8:00pm.

Collins Barrow Info Session

Wed, Sep 6, 2017 - 11:57 AM

Representatives from Collins Barrow are here to give you some more information. Don't miss out on this opportunity.

Federal Science Review and You

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 3:30 PM

Last year the Trudeau government initiated the first comprehensive review of Canada’s research funding and support system in...

Monia Mazigh

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 1:00 PM

Monia Mazigh was born and raised in Tunisia and immigrated to Canada in 1991. She was catapulted onto the public stage in...

Graduate Open House 2017

Sat, Sep 30, 2017 - 10:00 AM

The School of Graduate Studies (SGS) invites all undergraduate students to the Open House on September 30th, 2017. The Open...

