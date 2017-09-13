Wed, Sep 6, 2017 - 11:44 AM
Come to AH100 to meet with MNP representatives September 18, 2017 - 6:00p.m-8:00pm.
Wed, Sep 6, 2017 - 11:57 AM
Representatives from Collins Barrow are here to give you some more information. Don't miss out on this opportunity.
Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 3:30 PM
Last year the Trudeau government initiated the first comprehensive review of Canada’s research funding and support system in...
Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 1:00 PM
Monia Mazigh was born and raised in Tunisia and immigrated to Canada in 1991. She was catapulted onto the public stage in...
Sat, Sep 30, 2017 - 10:00 AM
The School of Graduate Studies (SGS) invites all undergraduate students to the Open House on September 30th, 2017. The Open...
