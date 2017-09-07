Visit our Other Campuses

Law School Information Session

Free to attend, food and drink provided - October 30th from 12:15pm - 1:30pm
http://go.uleth.ca/pdp-yql-events
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 15:00 to Monday, October 30, 2017 - 15:00

Upcoming Events

MNP Info Session

Wed, Sep 6, 2017 - 11:44 AM

Come to AH100 to meet with MNP representatives September 18, 2017 - 6:00p.m-8:00pm.

KPMG Info Session

Wed, Sep 6, 2017 - 11:54 AM

Come down to AH100 to find out more information about KPMG! September 11, 2017 - 6:00 p.m-8:00 p.m

Collins Barrow Info Session

Wed, Sep 6, 2017 - 11:57 AM

Representatives from Collins Barrow are here to give you some more information. Don't miss out on this opportunity.

Drop-In Information Session - Agriculture Enterprise Management Minor

Mon, Sep 11, 2017 - 5:00 PM

For students interested in taking courses related to the minor. Information such as what types of careers are available for...

UL50 Career Fair Prize

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Get your share of $2,500! 5 prizes of $500 each will be presented to qualifying students who attend Career Fair 2017....

Federal Science Review and You

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 3:30 PM

Last year the Trudeau government initiated the first comprehensive review of Canada’s research funding and support system in...

